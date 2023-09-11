Stock & Land
Home/News

UNSW study reveals potential for farm dams as renewables storage

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers with a high, and low-lying dam could potentially store energy within their property, according to the study. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Farmers with a high, and low-lying dam could potentially store energy within their property, according to the study. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A new study, titled Applied Energy has revealed potential for farm and agricultural dams to double as hydro energy storage sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.