Stock & Land
Home/News

Hillend Dorset Horn stud wins supreme at Australasian Dorset Championships

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kei-Vale Dorset Horn stud principal Keith Coble, Boorowa, NSW, with his champion ram and Eleanor Grieve, Hillend Dorset Horn stud, Clarkes Hill, with her champion ewe and supreme of the breed. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Kei-Vale Dorset Horn stud principal Keith Coble, Boorowa, NSW, with his champion ram and Eleanor Grieve, Hillend Dorset Horn stud, Clarkes Hill, with her champion ewe and supreme of the breed. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

The oldest registered Dorset Horn stud in Australia has taken home the breed's top prize at Bendigo's Australasian Dorset Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.