The oldest registered Dorset Horn stud in Australia has taken home the breed's top prize at Bendigo's Australasian Dorset Championships.
Hillend Dorset Horn stud, Clarkes Hill, won supreme of the breed with its champion ewe of the show.
The stud's Eleanor Grieve said it was the ewe's second big win, having taken out champion ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show earlier in the year.
Ms Grieve said the April 2022-drop ewe had also been to the Victorian Sheep Show at Ballarat but had only gone as far as winning her class.
"She was a bit younger back then, and she's gained a lot of condition since then," she said.
She said she had a very-feminine head and nice presence, as well as good conformation.
"She's everything you'd want in a ewe," she said.
She said the plan was to retain the ewe in the stud and try to breed from her.
Ms Grieve is the third generation to work on the stud that was established by her grandfather in 1931.
"It's really enjoyable being involved in it," she said.
"I definitely want to keep the stud going.
"Dorset Horns are lovely sheep with a great manner about them."
The stud also won most successful exhibitor, as well as best Dorset Horn head and champion lamb.
The ewe beat out the champion ram for the supreme championship, which was exhibited by Kei-Vale Dorset Horn stud principal Keith Coble, Boorowa, NSW.
Mr Coble said it was the second year in a row he'd won the ribbon, which made the seven-hour trip south to Bendigo worthwhile.
"I actually expected my ewes to do better, but the rams did really well," he said.
"The one that was champion was originally my number-two ram, but he's really forged ahead.
"He's got a strong head and good body."
Mr Coble said he made the journey to Bendigo for the event each year because there were "a lot of" Dorset Horn studs in the southern state.
"I always travel down here with the hope of selling rams and getting my genetics out there," he said.
He said it was great to see a strong contingent of Dorset Horn breeders at the show, with six studs showing sheep.
"There are 11 studs registered in Australia, so more than half of them have come along to the event," he said.
Judge Will Milroy, Rangeview Poll Dorset stud, Pipers River, Tas, said the top Dorset Horns were both well put together.
"The ewe had a beautiful soul, nice, feminine style and plenty of meat about her as well," he said.
"The ram was very stylish, well put together, had beautiful muscling through the carcase and loin and hindquarter."
