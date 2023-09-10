Stock & Land
Glenlee Park Border Leicester stud wins supreme at Elite Show and Sale

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated September 10 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Glenlee Park stud principal Will Schilling, Dimboola, with his supreme champion Border Leicester. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Glenlee Park stud principal Will Schilling, Dimboola, with his supreme champion Border Leicester. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A Dimboola stud has dominated in the Border Leicester showing at the 2023 Elite Show and Sale at Bendigo, in what its stud principal described as an "overwhelming day".

