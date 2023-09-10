A Dimboola stud has dominated in the Border Leicester showing at the 2023 Elite Show and Sale at Bendigo, in what its stud principal described as an "overwhelming day".
Glenlee Park Border Leicester stud took out both champion ram and ewe, and eventually supreme champion with the ram, in a showing of 110 sheep from 14 studs.
Glenlee Park stud principal Will Schilling said to win those prestigious titles, as well as most successful exhibitor, was "incredibly rewarding" given the significance of the event.
"This is only the second year Borders have been at this show and it's become a big event," he said.
"It's probably the biggest Border Leicester show I've been to this year."
Mr Schilling said he was actually surprised with the ram that was picked supreme.
He said the ram came out in the shorn pairs class, and was "plucked out" by the judge.
"He'd always been a good ram but I thought I'd put him out with one of his mates," he said.
"I probably should have had him out on his own."
He said there was "not a lot wrong" with the ram.
"He's a very correct, safe sheep," he said.
He said the ram had been shown at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show and had come first in its class, but that was the furthest it had previously gone in the show ring.
In contrast, he said his champion ewe hadn't had much show success, but she had been more "late maturing".
Mr Schilling said it was a delight to get the recognition at the show, particularly given breeding and showing sheep is his passion.
He said he originally planned to retain the ram, but it was now going to be offered as a wild card in the event's sale.
Judge Nutrien stock agent Wilson Beer, whose family previously owned Womboota Border Leicester stud, said the depth in the Border Leicester classes made judging the breed a tough ask.
But Mr Beer said when it came to awarding Glenlee Park's ram supreme champion, it was an "easy choice".
"That ram took my eye from the minute he came out," he said.
"He was just so complete.
"He was a really-stylish ram that was hard to fault.
"He had a great head, great carcase and his fleece was really good, too."
He said the reserve champion ram - another by Glenlee Park - was a "powerful ram" but the overall correctness of the champion ram put him out in front.
He said there were some really-strong ewe classes.
"The champion ewe was a very-correct sheep," he said.
"She had a really-good carcase and that extra thickness of loin."
Mr Beer said once the champion ram and ewe came out for the supreme championship, "it wasn't a tough choice".
"I was quite comfortable in giving it to the ram," he said.
"He was a stand out for me."
He was very impressed with the quality of the Border Leicesters at the show and said it was pleasing to see entrants from Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.