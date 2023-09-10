Stock & Land
Mountain Mist White Suffolk stud wins top prize at Elite Show and Sale

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
September 10 2023
Mountain Mist stud co-principals Imogen and Maurice Baldock, Nook, Tas, won overall champion with their grand champion ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Mountain Mist stud co-principals Imogen and Maurice Baldock, Nook, Tas, won overall champion with their grand champion ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Seasoned Tasmanian White Suffolk showers were rewarded with the pinnacle prize at a prestigious event after bringing their sheep across the Bass Strait for the first time ever.

Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

