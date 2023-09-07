Those with an interest in agtech were given the chance to check out some of the latest agricultural innovations at AgSmart in Bendigo.
Hosted by ACM Rural Events, the two-day event showcased the products and concepts from some of the best agtech companies in Australia, from established businesses to start ups.
One of those exhibitors was Smart Paddock founder and chief executive Darren Wolchyn, who made the trip from Melbourne to show people his company's smart ear tags.
Mr Wolchyn said events like AgSmart were crucial in getting his products out there.
"We got a lot of customers, and potential customers, and even some school groups come through, which has been really great," he said.
"Our customers, farmers, they definitely want to be hands on, so they want to see our products, try it, test it, touch it and be confident in that before they go down a certain path.
"So we do a lot of events like this, it's really key for us to get out there."
He said talking to people in person also helped start a word-of-mouth chain.
"A lot of our business comes from farmer to farmer," he said.
"So one farmer gets it, tries it, then they'll tell their neighbours about it, and then they'll try it, so it's really-good promotion for us."
Mr Wolchyn also participated in the event's AgTech Angel Investor Network Pitch to Paddock session, where five agtech start ups got up in front of the crowd and three judges to pitch their business' product.
Each presentation was critiqued by the judging panel, with the audience also able to submit a vote for their favourite online.
The winner was presented with a $10,000 cheque to go towards their business.
It was the final presenter of the day that was eventually picked the winner - Aussie Wine Group, Adelaide, which was represented by its production and design manager Zac Villis.
Agtech is predicted to become Australia's next $100 billion industry by 2030 and ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said creating an opportunity to explore what's on offer was hugely important.
"Bringing and selling agtech products and services to country people and creating an opportunity for agtech companies to show and talk with the people on the land, in a rural setting, is something that this sector has really been missing," Ms Nugent said.
"What we know is that digital aspects of agriculture technologies can be daunting for farmers and growers - it can be difficult to know where to start.
"Today we saw the inaugural AgSmart Victoria in Bendigo attract agricultural school students from Ballarat to Bendigo, along with pastoralists, landholders, agriculturalists, vignerons and orchardists from across central Victoria."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.