Working dog musters sheep in a wheelchair after on-farm accident

Holly McGuinness
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:50pm
A custom-built wheelchair allowed a special Kelpie to get back out working on the farm after an accident left her back legs paralysed earlier this year.

