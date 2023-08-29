The world's biggest emu meat and oil producing farm is on the market in northern Victoria.
Jeff Long's Longview Emu Farm has battled major setbacks to create a state-of-the-art emu growing and processing operation neatly packaged for sale.
Today the farm is carrying around 10,000 emus with scope to increase their numbers even more.
Mr Long famously took over his family's grazing farm at Tragowel, south of Kerang, in the late 1980's when the sheep industry was in a downturn, so he looked to emu farming to diversify.
After many years of research the former truckie became convinced emu oil and emu meat can play a vital role in human health and well-being.
Over 30 years the Long family farm has grown to be Australia's biggest emu enterprise through a carefully managed breeding program.
That program hit a roadblock back in 2019 when a strain of avian influenza infected some of the 8000 emus which was first placed under quarantine and around 5000 of their birds were culled.
Fortunately their prized breeding program and genetics were saved.
In recent times, the emu business has bounced back to build a licensed processing facility so it could become a vertically integrated business, from paddock to plate.
The farm business is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign by Elders Real Estate.
No suggested price has been offered for the sale.
The Emu Farmers Company Pty Ltd is located 17km south of Kerang.
It has fully automated hatching and incubation facilities, rendering plant, extensive staff accommodation and secure water via the Goulburn Murray Water supply channel.
Today it is fully integrated poultry enterprise widely renowned for the quality production of premium oil and meat.
The processing facility incorporates extensive packing and chilling infrastructure.
It has lots of grain storage and sundry shedding.
The Long's say lucrative supply agreements are in place to service expanding domestic and export markets. About 170 hectares (420 acres) of the 221ha farm is laid out to flood irrigation.
The property is subdivided into 13 main paddocks with a fit for purpose fencing, allowing efficient rotational grazing.
Expressions of interest close October 13.
For more information contact the agents from Elders - Peter Robertson 0417 636348, Henry Mackinnon 0408 408299 and Nick Myer on 0427 610278.
