Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Quilty and Herrmann say red meat prices will soar in 2027

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated August 30 2023 - 7:21am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global Agritrends managing director Simon Quilty and Nutrien and Mecardo market analyst Robert Herrmann spoke at the annual Gippsland Red Meat Conference in Sale. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
Global Agritrends managing director Simon Quilty and Nutrien and Mecardo market analyst Robert Herrmann spoke at the annual Gippsland Red Meat Conference in Sale. Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Two prominent analysts have predicted Australian red meat prices will double in value by 2027, but hinge on a short and sharp El Nino and no biosecurity breaches like foot and mouth disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.