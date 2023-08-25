ALTHOUGH down on the result of last year's inaugural sale, Moorunga Angus stud's 2023 bull sale kept in line with market averages, according to agents.
In an offering of 24 sires, Moorunga, Dromana, sold 21 to a top price of $12,000 and an average price of $7667.
At last year's sale, all 23 bulls offered sold to $20,000 and averaged $10,575.
Moorunga stud manager Glenn Trout said the lower prices were a reflection of the market.
"Considering the current market, we got away with that pretty well and it's good to see some return clients and certainly some of the better bulls went into great programs," Mr Trout said.
The top-priced bull of the sale was Lot 4, Moorunga Powerplay T1, which was purchased by Watermill Pastoral, Red Hill, for $12,000.
Watermill Pastoral farm manager Matt Thomson said he wanted a bull with low gestational and birth weights.
Lot 4 recorded a birth weight of +1.1 kilograms, and growth figures of +39kg for 200-day weight, +69kg for 400-day weight, and +96kg for 600-day weight, as well as an eye muscle area (EMA) of +10.4 square centimetres, rump fat of +1.3 and rib fat of +0.5.
Being of Texas Angus genetics, Mr Thomson said the bloodlines were consistent to what he had at home and would breed true to type.
Watermill Pastoral runs a commercial Angus operation featuring about 110 breeding cattle.
Mr Thomson said the bull would be put over their heifers.
Elders agent Ryan Bajada said it was a really-good sale considering where the market was at, with interest coming from across Victoria to Queensland.
"Across the bull sales, there's been about a 25 per cent reduction average-wise on last year," Mr Bajada said.
"So that slots in right there with where the market's at."
Volume buyers Jayden and Arialle Boulton, Sale, purchased four bulls from Moorunga - Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 9 and Lot 24 - for an average of $7500.
Their top-priced purchase was Lot 5, which recorded a birth weight of +5.4kg, and growth figures of +65kg for 200-day weight, +120kg for 400-day weight and +162kg for 600-day weight.
The bull recorded an EMA of -0.9sqcm, rump fat of -2.3 and rib fat of -2.7.
Mr Boulton said he wasn't a "figures man", and purchased based on phenotype, and would put the bulls over second-calving cows and heifers to improve genetics in their 400-head herd.
"They've got to move and look right and these seem to be pretty-nice cattle," he said.
