Feedlot buyers are continuing to support heavier cattle prices at Pakenham, but livestock agents say the lower trend could be the "new norm".
Nutrien Delaney auctioneer Campbell Czempinski said Nutrien's run of weaner cattle sold well to strong competition.
"Our heavier cattle sold quite well, we had a plainer run of cattle ourselves, Elders and ESB had a good run of cattle and it showed in ESB's calves," he said.
"I thought the calves were very, very good, compared to a fortnight ago.
"There wasn't a whole lot of competition on our heavy-end cattle but on our weaner cattle - that we didn't have a lot of - they made their money and had a lot of competition.
"Everyone is starting to get used to these prices a bit more and realise that it's a new norm, to say, and it will be interesting to see with 4500 cattle at Leongatha [Friday] to see if the trend stays."
Elders auctioneer Michael Robinson said he believed the heavier-cattle prices held up compared to the previous fortnightly sale.
"There's not much joy in the sale today but at the same time I don't think it was any cheaper for your better-bred cattle, I think that job held up which is more than most could say," he said.
"It is what it is at the moment, people might find it a bit tougher today but it might be worse in two weeks' time."
He said the lighter-weight cattle and crossbred cattle "did struggle a bit" with $150 to $200 cheaper in some areas.
Mr Robinson said buyers Campbell Ross, Anthony Hullick and JBS supported the feedlot market, and buyers across Gippsland purchased lighter-weight cattle.
"[They] are handling the cattle between the three of them, they're not jumping over the rail to buy them but they are buying them and that's the main thing," he said.
"All the lighter-weight cattle have been spread out through south and west Gippsland areas.
"You take what you get on the day, and smile because you may not be in two weeks' time."
Malanda Pastoral Proprietary Limited, Stradbroke, sold two steers, 593 kilograms, for $1680 or 283 cents a kilogram, and one steer, 540kg, for $1300 or 240c/kg, and 15 steers, 484kg, for $1400 or 289c/kg, and 18 steers, 473kg, for $1500 or 317c/kg.
GG, EJ, MG & R Bates, Mountain View, sold 16 steers, 560kg, for $1750 or 313c/kg, and 13 steers, 539kg, for $1700 or 315c/kg.
K Muke, Healesville, sold 10 steers, 380kg, for $1080 or 284c/kg.
G Sas, Glengarry, sold two steers, 390kg, for $900 or 231c/kg.
Diamond Valley Pastoral, Cottles Bridge, sold 13 steers, 285kg, for $960 or 337c/kg, and 13 heifers, 262kg, for $470 or 179c/kg.
J & JM Temeka, Shady Creek, sold three steers, 356kg, for $900 or 253c/kg.
J Sim, Beveridge, sold 10 steers, 506kg, for $1180 or 233c/kg, and two steers, 506kg, for $1100 or 217c/kg, and 10 steers, 443kg, for $980 or 221c/kg.
DJ & AK Preston, Clyde North, sold 13 steers, 379kg, for $700 or 185c/kg, and 18 steers, 355kg, for $600 or 169c/kg, and five Friesian steers, 572kg, for $800 or 140c/kg, and 14 Friesian steers, 358kg, for $450 or 126c/kg.
G Mackay sold 16 Charolais steers, 506kg, for $1260 or 249c/kg.
G & J Jenner, Modella, sold nine steers, 353kg, for $470 or 133c/kg, and nine steers, 348kg, for $300 or 86c/kg.
Lyngra Enterprises sold 14 Angus steers, 323kg, for $900 or 279c/kg.
Orton Bros sold 10 Angus heifers, 425kg, for $900 or 212c/kg.
Yarrabee Park, Healesville, sold 10 steers, 550kg, for $1190 or 216c/kg, and 16 steers, 472kg, for $1180 or 250c/kg, and 16 steers, 426kg, for $1280 or 300c/kg, and nine heifers, 479kg, for $1160 or 242c/kg.
PLGF Enterprises, Yannathan, sold five steers, 529kg, for $1140 or 216c/kg, and seven steers, 504kg, for $920 or 183c/kg.
Tonimbuk Invest, Tonimbuk, sold 13 Speckle Park steers, 480kg, for $1120 or 233c/kg.
Jones Farms, Hastings, sold 16 steers, 544kg, 18 months, for $1430 or 263c/kg, and 10 steers, 18 months, 489kg, for $1390 or 284c/kg.
Fulton Farms, Shoreham, sold 12 steers, 20-21 months, 521kg, for $1580 or 303c/kg, and 22 steers, 16-17 months, 447kg, for $1420 or 318c/kg.
Ingle Park, Balnarring, sold 21 steers, 11-12 months, 392kg, for $1260 or 321c/kg, and 20 steers, 11-12 months, 362kg, for $1180 or 326c/kg.
T&R Waterfall, Balnarring, sold 19 steers, 12 months, 315kg, for $1110 or 352c/kg.
Northgate Park, Greta, sold 19 steers, 10-11 months, 320kg, for $980 or 306c/kg, and seven steers, 10-11 months, 355kg, for $760 or 214c/kg.
McCorey Family Trust, Trafalgar East, sold 12 steers, 322kg, for $1070 or 332c/kg.
Ampitheatre Partners, Labertouche, sold 10 steers, 309kg, for $1130 or 366c/kg, and 26 steers for $750.
Finks Farm, Bayles, sold two steers, 505kg, for $1380 or 273c/kg.
N Ibrahim, Koo Wee Rup, sold six steers, 382kg, for $1140 or 298c/kg, and eight heifers for $440, and six steers for $790.
R&L Waldron, Glenmaggie, sold 12 steers, 712kg, for $1900 or 267c/kg, and seven steers, 627kg, for $1720 or 274c/kg.
D&S Hickmont, Longwarry North, sold 11 steers, 505kg, for $1600 or 317c/kg.
AH Wilson & JG Thomas, Yannathan, sold 10 steers, 464kg, for $1300 or 280c/kg.
Balnarring Park, Balnarring, sold 14 steers, 481kg, for $1350 or 281c/kg.
TJ Derham, Maryvale, sold eight steers, 423kg, for $1160 or 274c/kg.
Batty & Ferguson, Buln Buln East, sold 12 steers, 396kg, for $1270 or 320c/kg.
WC & TL Warren, Denison, sold 15 steers, 394kg, for $1140 or 289c/kg.
