New research from Regional Institute Australia (RIA) identified more Australians are considering moving to regional areas, with tradesmen the latest to consider making the move at high rates.
Through surveying 500 tradesmen across Australia RIA discovered 92 per cent of them could be persuaded seek employment in regional Australia.
Among the group 74 per cent of participants aged 18 to 34 were willing to consider a relocation for employment, the highest scoring age group surveyed.
The research is alongside RIA's recruitment drive, 'Move to More' project, an online recruitment drive hub to identify opportunities in regional areas and highlight inspiring stories of people who made the switch.
Additionally, data from RIA said in June 2023 there was 10,426 regional vacancies for tradesmen advertised online, with Victoria had the second highest amount of vacancies with 2836 posted online in June and the majority were in Bendigo and high country areas (69).
RAI chief executive Liz Ritchie said the recruitment drive was a great success, but more was needed to strengthen the regional workforce.
"Since we launched Regional Australia's Biggest Ever Recruitment Drive, we have seen an overwhelming response with thousands of Australians visiting the 'Move to More' website to discover what life in the regions might look like for them," Ms Ritchie said.
"To re-balance the nation and really grow regional Australia, we need enhanced regional infrastructure. And to build that infrastructure, you need a skilled and experienced workforce.
Civil engineer Angela Durston-Ryan made the move to Shepparton during COVID-19 with her then partner, since then she's purchased her first home, built a community away from immediate family and formed a better work-life balance in the country.
She said she wasn't surprised that more people would consider making the move and after being in Shepparton for two years now, the thought of being back in the city full time almost gave her a sense of claustrophobia.
"The biggest shock was that there was a really good work-life balance in the country," Ms Durston-Ryan said.
"You're not travelling an extra hour and a half every day to get into the town, so you've got a lot more time on your hands."
She was able to work on familiar projects within the same team as when she was in Melbourne early after relocating and then went on to cover local projects and immerse herself in the Shepparton work space.
There was only a brief time she considered moving back to the city, but after purchasing her first home locally she decided to "give it a red hot crack".
She said buying a house was always a personal goal and since housing prices were cheaper than the city that dream was able to become a reality sooner.
"I was saving up in Melbourne and when we ended up moving I could afford to buy my own house finally, which I'm really proud of," she said.
