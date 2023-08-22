Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Tammi Jonas, Eganstown, says micro abbatoir approval is great for small scale farm operations

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eganstown micro abbatoir approval a positive step for small scale agriculture
Eganstown micro abbatoir approval a positive step for small scale agriculture

The plan for a micro abattoir on a farm in Eganstown has moved one step closer to becoming a reality - and many more communities across Australia are keenly hoping to establish their own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.