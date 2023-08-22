This North-East property has some of the best farm views in the state.
Prospective buyers will have to spend around $1.35 million to enjoy the stellar scenery on this Georges Creek farm about 40 minutes from Albury.
Just 10 minutes from Tallangatta, the grazing property across 94 hectares (231 acres) has spectacular scenery across Lake Hume and surrounding mountains including Mount Bogong.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts said the property is well suited to breeding or trading beef cattle and is mostly arable.
It is located in high rainfall country with annual average rain of 875mm.
They say the property is a mix of fertile undulating land rising to hill country with some steeper sections.
The farm currently boasts lush pastures of rye, clover and phalaris across its deep sandy soils and red clay loam.
It has a good water supply with seven dams plus gravity-fed troughs and access to a spring fed creek.
An added bonus of this farm is a six-acre paddock on the opposite side of Georges Creek road fronting Lake Hume which agents said could be used for stock containment, bull paddock or for recreational use.
Agents say there are good access tracks and 11 well fenced paddocks plus cattle yards.
Improvements include yards with curved race, ramp and crush plus an old hay shed.
Depending on local council planning restrictions, agents say there are numerous possible house sites to take advantage of the views.
For more information contact Billy Jones from Nutrien Harcourts Albury Rural on 0438 454950.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
