Softening trend of prices for cattle continues on at Bairnsdale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 21 2023 - 1:00pm
John Alexander, Alexander Prime, Walpa, yarded 155 steers at the Bairnsdale store sale on Friday. Picture supplied
The trend of falling prices at store sales across the state continued at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange store sale on Friday, despite the quality of cattle being of high quality.

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

