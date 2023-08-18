Stock & Land
Ballarat stock agents are confident for spring sales despite cheaper prices.

August 18 2023
Buyers at the August store sale held at CVLX Ballarat on Friday stayed spirited over heavier lines of cattle, despite some significant price drops in lighter pens.

