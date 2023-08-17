Cattle at the second store sale at WVLX Mortlake for August were cheaper across the board, with a hold-up in prices influenced by good support from feedlots and commission buyers.
Buyers from J & F Australia, TFI, Midfield and Teys, and commission buyer Campbell Ross were competitive in bidding for heavier grown steers and weaner cattle in the 300-400 kilogram range.
Agents on Thursday worked hard to sell pens above 300 cents a kilogram for a sale which yarded about 2500 cattle.
While it was a typical winter store sale, the price drop was a shift as Mortlake's prices had remained firm over the past few months compared to other store sales.
Good lines still featured, including more than 240 cattle penned by Penthurst vendor Garangeera.
A pen of 13 Angus weaner steers from them, 341kg, sold for 338c/kg or $1155 a head to Nutrien Warnamnool, while a pen of 14 Angus grown steers, 349kg, sold for 306c/kg or $1068 to J & F Australia.
Of the grown steers, a pen of five Angus steers weighing 597kg sold by Princeton Pastoral also sold for 290c/kg or $1731, while another pen of theirs containing 14 Angus grown steers, 506kg, sold for 316c/kg or $1600.
Riverbank Farming also sold a good run of grown steers, the best pen containing 22 Angus steers, 458kg, sold for 328c/kg or $1502 to TFI.
Weaner steers sold up to 30 cents cheaper than the last store sale at Mortlake, with cattle in that section averaging 313c/kg or $919, with the best per kilogram price going to MJ & BJ Little for a pen of 26 Angus weaner steers, 315kg, sold for 354c/kg or $1115.
Grown steers averaged 306c/kg or $1332, while females did not fair well and saw price drops of up to 40-50c/kg - weaner heifers averaged 261c/kg or $729, while grown heifers averaged 267c/kg or $1037.
Along with the feedlotters, agent buyers from north-east Victoria and South Australia were also present, but local buyers kept up the market as best they could.
Mortlake Stock Agents Association president Jack Hickey, JM Ellis Livestock said that compared to a week ago, prices were possibly up to 30c/kg cheaper.
"There was a little bit of competition between the few feedlotters which saw sales of 315-325c/kg, but that was what those good feeder-entry weighted cattle were making," he said.
"I suppose our weaner cattle, and some of the better lines of cattle there, were making just a smidgen more than that and up to 340c/kg at times.
"Coloured cattle looked 40 or 50 cents cheaper, and then some of the better lines of heifer cattle received some broad competition and went for 270-280c/kg."
Mr Hickey while southwest Victoria was still experiencing seasonal wetness and some optimism still remained in the region.
Despite talk of livestock farmers across the state switching to crop-based operations due to China recently lifting barley tariffs, locally there was enough confidence to
"It's a decision a lot of farmers down here should take that with caution because we're in some seriously wet country here and some may need hugely expensive improvements to grow crop, but it could be a factor," he said.
"Livestock farmers have a bit of a decision to make in the next little while, though, and while we've had a good ride, it's not always going to be like that.
"We're just in a time now that's got a few changes that are quickly happening."
Vendor Colin Cumming, Binalong Farms, Port Fairy, sold 19 Angus grown steers, 512kg, for 315c/kg or $1614.
He said he was looking to sell to shut up for hay at his farm.
"I thought I might as well sell, as many others are not selling, and I believe the next month or the month after there may be a shift," he said.
"Where I am based, it's been a funny season where it's a bit wet, but also a bit dry.
"We've really only had a small flood once this year, but that's better compared to last year when it was flooding, so much water was spewing out the drain."
Korongah North sold 13 Angus steers, 506kg, for 320c/kg or $1619 and a pen of 18 Angus weaner steers, 423kg, for 342c/kg or $1447.
MB & MJ Patterson sold 23 Angus grown steers, 473kg, for 325c/kg or $1540.
M & HM Castle sold 13 Angus weaner steers, 391kg, for 308c/kg or $1205.
Monariki had a significant run of more than 100 Angus cattle, with one pen of 11 Angus weaner steers, 303kg, sold for 302c/kg or $916.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.