A North East farmer wants to sell a lifestyle block on the edge of Benalla before he jets off to travel the world.
Selling the Benalla farmlet is key to his retirement plans which include building a new home on the family farm he is hanging onto also in the North East.
Elders Real Estate agents said the Cottonwood Lane property might suit another farmer looking to downsize and still dabble with a few cows.
The five-bedroom home on 16 hectares (40 acres) was built in the early 2000s at 577 Benalla to Tatong Road.
Known as Cottonwood Lane this property is only five kilometres from the main street of Benalla .
It has two self-contained living zones.
Four of the bedrooms are separated at the opposite end of the home and access a family bathroom with a spa bath.
There is also a personal gymnasium or relaxation space large enough to accommodate a full sized billiards table.
Elders selling agent Michael Everard said the home is large enough to accommodate parents and family living in separate areas, or alternatively senior family members.
The Cottonwood Lane property is subdivided into six securely fenced paddocks with a solid set of cattle yards and loading race.
The vendor has typically run up to 20 cows and calves with productive pastures well maintained by fertiliser applications.
The reliable Hollands Creek, a tributary of the Broken River, is on the rear boundary which provides a two megalitre stock and domestic water right.
There is also rainwater tanks for 130,000 litres for household uses a-and for an inground garden sprinkler system.
It has an established bore with a submersible pump.
The property also has quality established shedding.
One is used by the retiring farmer as a workshop where he has been restoring classic cars.
There is also sand dressage area and two shelters for equine pursuits.
Mr Everard said the property was established by the vendor with significant attention to detail including gardens and landscaping that includes a driveway lined with quality feature trees.
"This is a property in great heart with an outstanding presentation where the buyer will need no incoming capital investment.
"The home is ideally suited to family living (there is a school bus pick up virtually at the gate) or it could suit a multi-generational lifestyle."
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0418 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
