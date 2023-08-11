Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Dairy Feedbase programs to be rolled out over the next six years

August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney says the program would deliver six transformational projects across soils, forage and animal nutrition over the next five years. Picture by Andrew Miller
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney says the program would deliver six transformational projects across soils, forage and animal nutrition over the next five years. Picture by Andrew Miller

The state government is putting $20 million towards feed management on Victoria's dairy farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.