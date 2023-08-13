Using virtual reality to train students at Hamilton's Rural Industries Skill Training Centre is helping to fill "severe" skills shortages in the shearing industry.
Training and Skills minister Gayle Tierney announced $93,000 in funding for independent agricultural college RIST to put towards its Certificate II in Shearing course at the Sheepvention Rural Expo on August 6.
RIST chief executive officer Bill Hamill said the new equipment would help an additional 20 students.
"The Victorian government's support through the Regional and Specialist Training Fund has been invaluable in enabling RIST to provide training to increase the number of new entrants into the shearing industry to assist in addressing the severe shortage of shearers," Mr Hamill said.
He said shearers trained through the program were making a positive impact on the industry.
"In increasing the number of new shearers entering a very high demand industry," Mr Hamill said.
He said the use of VR helped students to pick up new techniques quicker, and it also promoted the shearing industry as a progressive and rewarding career pathway that embraced new technologies in education.
Students could undertake a number of different activities in shearing and grinding through the headsets that depicted a real trainer demonstrating the techniques in a three-dimensional form.
"The benefit of this technology is the students are learning from a very experienced and proficient shearing trainer in techniques that will assist them improve their skills in a safe environment," Mr Hamill said.
"They can access the training in their own time or integrate the VR training to supplement their face-to-face training in a real work environment."
Ms Tierney said it helped more people complete the formal training pathway to a professional level qualification in a thriving industry that had a shortage of skilled seasonal workers.
RIST also received $1.7 million earlier this year through the Agriculture TAFE and Training Fund Grant to develop "innovative anywhere, any time training and campus and equipment modernisation".
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
