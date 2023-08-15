Stock & Land
Fonterra New Zealand milk price drop has farmers cautious

Holly McGuinness
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:10am, first published 8:30am
United Dairy Farmers of Victoria president Mark Billing is cautious but confident Australian farmers will be protected from the New Zealand drop. Picture by Holly McGuiness
Victorian dairy farmers are keeping a close eye on overseas price movements after Fonterra New Zealand announced it was slashing its farmgate milk price.

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land.

