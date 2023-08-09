Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Damien Keam, Wallup, welcomes tariff removal prepares for another good harvest

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Keam, Wallup, said the removal of barley tariffs would benefit all Australian grain growers as harvest season approaches. Picture by Philippe Perez
Daniel Keam, Wallup, said the removal of barley tariffs would benefit all Australian grain growers as harvest season approaches. Picture by Philippe Perez

The removal of tariffs of 80.5 per cent on Australian barley by China is the cherry on top to what is hoped to be a productive rest of the year, according to one northern Wimmera farmer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.