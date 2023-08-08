Stock & Land
Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW showcase good line and depth in supreme exhibit.

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Area manager for Rabobank Sam Dohle, Sheepvention Poll Dorset judge Joe Scott, Valley Vista, Coolac, NSW and Scott Mitchell, Culcairn, NSW.
The Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW has kicked off what is hoped to be a successful show season in fantastic fashion, winning the Poll Dorset supreme exhibit at the 2023 Sheepvention event with their grand champion ewe.

