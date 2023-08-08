The Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW has kicked off what is hoped to be a successful show season in fantastic fashion, winning the Poll Dorset supreme exhibit at the 2023 Sheepvention event with their grand champion ewe.
The stud also won the grand champion ram ribbon at the event, which stud co-principal Scott Mitchell said it was great to get success ahead of the Australasian Dorset Championships, to be held in Bendigo in September.
"It's a great honour to come down here and do so well in such a big show," he said.
"We pretty much targeted this show, because we want to get to the September show later on down the track, and this is a good area to get some publicity if we do well.
"We thought we had a fairly handy team too here and we're very impressed with the result we've got to that extent."
Mr Mitchell said the winning supreme exhibit ewe had great, dense wool cover with a great shoulder setting.
"She has really good Poll Dorset type, has got a beautiful outlook and is well balanced and beautiful on her feet, with all the muscle you want," he said.
"Honestly, the day I started to get this ewe out and get it somewhere to know we could have something to show, I knew we had something special, because she stuck out in amongst all the other ewes."
The winning exhibit had initially won supreme champion ewe in Mr Mitchell's local show in Gundagai, NSW.
He said his supreme champion ram winner was also a wonderful exhibit, and will be retained for his flock in upcoming years.
"It is a stylish, beautiful ram who also has a great outlook with a strong head on him," he said.
"There is beautiful length on the ram too, which for where we sell rams into our area, he'll be doing a lot of work through our stud."
Sheepvention Poll Dorset judge Joe Scott, Valley Vista, Coolac, NSW said he "couldn't go past the ewe" for the ribbon and said it had "great depth and line".
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
