Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Merlewood Angus, Mirboo North had four twin calves born in a week

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merlewood Angus stud principals Daniel and Anne Marie Barrow, Mirboo North, with this years twins. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Merlewood Angus stud principals Daniel and Anne Marie Barrow, Mirboo North, with this years twins. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Doubling up on their Angus calves with ease, Merlewood Angus stud principals Daniel and Anne Marie Barrow, Mirboo North had been surprised with four sets of twins this year over just one week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.