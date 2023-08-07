Stock & Land
Home/News

Sheepvention Interbreed competition won by Grampian and Riverina-based studs

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two studs - one from the Riverina region in NSW and one based east of the Grampians - have dominated the Interbreed competition at this year's Sheepvention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.