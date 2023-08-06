Stock & Land
Sayla Park, Kilmore takes out supreme Suffolk exhibit with champion ram

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 6 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:18pm
Jon Sutherland, Sayla Park, Kilmore with his supreme champion Suffolk ram. Suffolk was the feature breed for the 2023 Sheepvention event, being held in Hamilton. P{:icture by Philippe Perez
The supreme exhibit of the Suffolk breed at this year's Sheepvention has been credited as a ram which has done the hard yards in trying conditions.

