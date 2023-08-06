The supreme exhibit of the Suffolk breed at this year's Sheepvention has been credited as a ram which has done the hard yards in trying conditions.
Kilmore based stud Sayla Park took out the competition with Sayla Park 22-0278, who was a 96 kilogram September-drop ram.
Sayla Park stud principal Jon Sutherland described as having a great phenome type for the breed.
"He's a young lad out of a ewe lamb and displays all the traits that we want to get out pof our breed," he said.
"He has a beautiful clean head, and you see nothing but production from him."
The ram's EBV's registered post weaning weight of 19.2kg, a post weaning fat depth -0.8mm and a eye muscle depth of 0.4.
Mr Sutherland said extreme wet in his region had meant it had been a hard year, but credited the breed as being very adaptable to the conditions.
"The harder it gets the harder the breed go with it, and while there is a balance to look after, Suffolks can handle any climate and conditions," he said.
Mr Sutherland said it was an honour to taken out the feature breed at Sheepvention, and said there was steady growing interest in the breed.
"It's great respectful thing for us and I have a slogan for them that they are tough on the outside, but juicy on the inside," he said.
"I love their beautiful shape, how they look on the green pastures and they also eat good too."
Champion ewe for the breed was awarded to Cotter Suffolks, who have properties in Wangoom and Beeac in south-east Victoria.
Pia Cotter from the stud said the winning exhibit was out of one of one of her favourite ewes from the stud.
"She's got length but isn't too big - I don't like a massive animal," she said.
"She also has got a lot of muscle, and a really nice temperament, which is very important for us with our young family.
"We definitely don't want nasty animals around our kids."
Ms Cotter said having the Suffolk be feature breed this year was a great thing to be a part of.
"They offer a lot for the commercial industry and they're a pleasure to work with," she said.
"It's been a family effort today and I'm glad we did well."
Judge Reece Webster, Lindean Suffolk Stud, Bathurst, NSW said the contest was tight between the grand champion ewe and ram but said while the ram wasn't the biggest animal, it was soft through the head and had great shape..
"You could have flipped a coin with these two sheep I've picked out, so congratulations to both studs."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
