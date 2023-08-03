A handful of cows with calves at foot and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were the highlight of Mortlake's first store sale for August on Thursday, where large runs of dairy steers and heifers dominated the sale.
Agents yarded 1152 cattle for the fortnightly Western Victoria Livestock Exchange market where local restockers were out in force, taking home a large portion of the cattle on offer.
Mortlake Stock Agents' Association president Jack Hickey said the yarding was dominated by dairy and dairy/beef-cross yearling and weaner cattle, while a handful of beef weaners sold to strong demand.
"Usually, the first sale of the month is a sale where we put more crossbred cattle in," he said.
"Our next fortnightly sale will feature predominantly runs of beef cattle.
"There were some nice runs of Angus/Friesian-cross steers and they sold quite well too."
Mr Hickey said the best runs of the Friesian cattle sold to and a bit beyond 200 cents a kilogram.
"The sale was dominated mostly by locals, along with a few feedlotters and AuctionsPlus which was quite active too," he said.
"We also had two or three processors who were active on the rail, buying most of the bigger heifers."
R McLeod sold the dearest pen of four Angus-cross cows with calves at foot for $1875 a unit.
Ray Goodman sold eight Angus cows with calves at foot for $1650, while J & H Frim sold 22 Angus cows with calves at foot for $1500.
A & M Mahony sold the top pen of PTIC Angus heifers with eight knocked down for $1650, plus 18 heifers for $1500.
Woodlawn Pastoral sold 19 PTIC heifers for $1425
WVLX data revealed weaner heifers sold to a top price of 370c/kg to average 266c/kg, while weaner steers sold to a top price of 315c/kg to average 260c/kg.
Tuckett Family Farms sold 20 Angus-cross weaner steers, 202kg, for 315c/kg.
Meanwhile, grown heifers sold to a top price of 312c/kg to average 293c/kg, while grown steers sold to 320c/kg and averaged 254c/kg.
Woodlawn Pastoral sold 12 Angus/Hereford-cross grown heifers, 368kg, for 312c/kg.
R Dent, Mt Clay, sold three grown Angus-cross steers, 500kg, for 320c/kg.
EJ & L Derooy sold 13 Angus heifers, 397kg, for 320c/kg.
Willow Bend Speckle Parks sold 11 Speckle Park-cross heifers, 314kg, for 268c/kg, and 10 heifers, 218kg, for 230c/kg.
GM, DG, SM Hooker sold 16 Hereford-cross heifers, 96kg, for 270c/kg, 20 heifers, 98kg, for 280c/kg and 24 heifers, 96kg, for 270c/kg.
The four pens were bought by PPHS Naracoorte, SA.
In other notable sales, W Couch sold nine Angus steers, 353kg, for 352c/kg and AH & VM Bond sold five Angus-cross weaner heifers, 171kg, for 370c/kg.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
