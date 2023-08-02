Stock & Land
Latest CropSafe report shows stripe rust and fusarium caused the most concern in wheat

Updated August 2 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Ascochyta blight pod infections, like the one pictured, were reported to be less severe in pulses in the past year but this year's CropSafe report said there were isolated cases of high seed infections. File picture
Ascochyta blight pod infections, like the one pictured, were reported to be less severe in pulses in the past year but this year's CropSafe report said there were isolated cases of high seed infections. File picture

Many wheat diseases including stripe rust and fusarium head blight have caused the most Victorian crop damage in the last year, recent data from Agriculture Victoria CropSafe annual report shows.

