Stock & Land
Home/News

Let's Talk Foundation raise funds to continue their valuable work

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured are founders of the Let's Talk Foundation Jane and Michael Fitzgibbon, shearers taking part in Shear Madness event later this year Brody and Corey Mifsud and community activation lead for Let's Talk Abbi Power. The Fitzgibbon family sold two grown steers for a total of $5700 to raise funds for the foundation at the store sale. Picture by Philippe Perez
Pictured are founders of the Let's Talk Foundation Jane and Michael Fitzgibbon, shearers taking part in Shear Madness event later this year Brody and Corey Mifsud and community activation lead for Let's Talk Abbi Power. The Fitzgibbon family sold two grown steers for a total of $5700 to raise funds for the foundation at the store sale. Picture by Philippe Perez

The founders of a national charity that seeks to remove mental health stigma in regional and remote communities believe cultural attitudes are slowly changing towards seeking help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.