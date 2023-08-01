A new educational fund aims to help young agriculture enthusiasts strengthen their studies and foster new connections.
The David Plant Education Scholarship, with the Australian Beef Industry Foundation has formed the David Plant Education Fund in memory of the late Southern Cross Genetics founder who believed "education was the great equaliser".
The education fund aims to give financial education assistance to people in the Australian agriculture sector.
ABS Australia Beef Product Manager and Fund Chair Fletch Kelly said the Australian cattle industry had been generous with their support and donations towards the "Planty Fund".
He said there was still time to contribute to the fund, which was approaching $100,000 and would award a successful applicant with the opportunity to pursue a key program.
"I was incredibly fortunate to have David take me under his wing in 2012 and propel me into the world of agriculture and beef production, and there are plenty of others who had a similar experience," Mr Kelly said.
"As we approach our ambitious target, we are now conducting one final push and requests for donations to ensure Planty's legacy will continue for years to come.
"The primary aim of the Planty Fund is to award one scholarship to a successful applicant per annum to pursue a program that will assist in either opening the door for them to enter the beef industry or to assist in broadening their knowledge in a key area within the beef sector."
A scholarship awardee would receive yearly earnings from the pool of funds to go towards studies abroad, domestic tuition fees, or industry projects.
The fund was established in 2021 and will start boosting young people's careers in late 2023 and early 2024, when scholarship offers are awarded.
Mr Kelly said he also looked forward to an upcoming sponsorship, from the inaugural beneficiaries, to go towards a Longerenong Agricultural College team to enter the Led Steer and Carcass Competition at the 2023 Royal Melbourne Show.
For more information about the David Plant Education Fund, people can email the David Plant Foundation group at davidplantfoundation@gmail.com or contact Fletch Kelly at fletch.kelly@genusplc.com or on 0419 383 341.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.