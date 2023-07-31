Stock & Land
AFSA members reflect on the potential of technology to better fertiliser distribution

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 31 2023
Webber & Chivell Fertilisers, Cobden, Bruce Hudson, chair of Vickery Bros, Coleraine and managing director Andrew Chivell, director at Pinnaroo Fertilisers, Pinnaro SA, Heath Boseley at the AFSA conference held in Creswick last week. Picture by Philippe Perez
While current shortages of urea in the country was a hot topic at this year's Australian Fertiliser Services Association conference held in Creswick, it was not the top issue for everyone.

