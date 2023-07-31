While current shortages of urea in the country was a hot topic at this year's Australian Fertiliser Services Association conference held in Creswick, it was not the top issue for everyone.
Webber & Chivell Fertilisers managing director Andrew Chivell said he thought regulation of the industry was the hotter topic which needed focus.
"We're all pretty professional about how we apply things, like proof of placement, which are run on all machines now," he said.
"If we can prove that we're doing the right thing to the industry, that's probably a step forward, compared to government actually trying to put regulations over us which are probably not going to be to the farmers advantage."
Mr Chivell said the industry was however getting ahead of the g ame as best they could.
"It's nice to get together and explain these new technologies and drones are a perfect example," he said,
"It may kick someone out from behind the spreader for a certain period of the year but not all the time and not do major tons."
Fertiliser regulations in Victoria currently require labelling to be placed on packaging to ensure that impurities are not present at unacceptable levels,
But other federal regulations require registering and accreditation of drones are used for commercial activity.
But despite the struggles the industry has had, Mr Chivell, who is also the chair of AFSA, said it was exciting to see where agriculture technology was going in relation to fertiliser.
"We build a good network of friends and contacts through conferences like this and unfortunately, last couple of years has been pretty tough going so today is the start of the new era," he said.
A number of presentations at the conference also reflected on the urea shortage Victoria is experiencing and the potential of locally-produced urea via Perdaman's fertiliser plant in Karratha, WA, which is under construction.
Director at Pinnaroo Fertilisers, Pinnaro SA, Heath Boseley said the timing of getting inputs was a big concern for AFSA members.
"The most important thing I learnt from talking to people here was the effectiveness of timing, with not only urea, but all fertiliser products," he said.
"Our windows are quite tight, especially in marginal cropping regions, and the importance of having fertiliser inputs at the right time is huge, as well as the efficiency of getting that product under the ground."
The emergence of a wet winter despite the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast of a dry one was also keenly discussed throughout the day.
Bruce Hudson, chair of Vickery Bros fertilisers based in Coleraine said relationships in the industry were key.
"It's fine to have the supply there in a shed somewhere, but until you put it on the ground with the customer, you're not even complete with your work," he said.
"The best part of conferences is getting outside, finding some great bright ideas about fertiliser and networking to make these things happen.
"The guys who run these businesses on the ground, they made that happen, because until it's on the ground, it ain't going anywhere."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
