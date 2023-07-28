More sudden horse deaths have been reported to Agriculture Victoria as authorities continue to investigate a run of illnesses and deaths on farm properties across the state..
Four more deaths were reported to Agriculture Victoria, taking the number of mystery deaths to 17 over the month of July.
The deaths have been reported across six properties in Ballarat, Colac two properties on the Mornington Peninsula and Cranbourne, with the only common indicator being that all affected horses have to have died relatively quickly, within hours to one day of the first sign of illness.
"Only normal causes of death have been able to be identified in these and none appear to be infectious," Agriculture Victoria said in a statement.
Some of those causes include bacterial infection and gut rupture.
Toxic plants such as marshmallow weed are also being examined, and the investigation will continue until all samples have been tested and final results available.
"It's essential to remember that sudden death of individual horses is not uncommon, and there may not be a definitive answer or common link found," the Agriculture Victoria statement read.
"Multiple horse deaths within a short time frame though is unusual and veterinary advisers should be contacted as soon as possible."
Horse owners have been urged to continue to monitor their animals, use good parasite management and weed control, and provide good quality feed and water.
Authorities will continue to attend properties and investigate reports of multiple sudden horse deaths.
Agriculture Victoria said they were aware of Hendra virus being detected in NSW, but it has not been detected in Victoria as part of the current investigation, and that there were not any known connection with the mystery deaths through July.
Farmers are encouraged to report any sudden deaths or rapid onset illness to a local vet, Agriculture Victoria or via the emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.