In what began as a muddy Friday morning, the Victorian State Merino Field Day in Marnoo had an excellent turn out for 2023, with an increase on exhibitors from past years.
Marnoo Stud Merino Breeders Association president and key organiser, Trent Carter said it was a great turn out and the increase on exhibitors was a good addition.
"It's fantastic, I'm not one to gauge numbers but it's certainly the most we've had through the gate for sure," Mr Carter said.
"We're up seven studs from last year and a good six or eight trades showing."
Previously the show ran as a farm-to-farm operation with attendees travelling between locations so for exhibitors to be able to come to the one place has been a great adaptation to the field day.
"Its a great opportunity, everything's close knit and all within one big central location to bounce between and look at what the state really has on offer," Mr Carter said.
Exhibitors this year were generally looking forward to a drying out over the coming months, with many speaking of the wet weather, particularly in the Western district farmers are looking forward to dryer ground.
Many are also looking forward to the upcoming ram selling season with talk of upcoming field days and sales to look forward to in the coming months.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
