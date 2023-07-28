Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian State Merino Field Day, Marnoo showcasing state's sheep

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In what began as a muddy Friday morning, the Victorian State Merino Field Day in Marnoo had an excellent turn out for 2023, with an increase on exhibitors from past years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.