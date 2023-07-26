Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

The food packaging is innovating to become a more circular economy

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speakers at the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) forum on sustainable packaging held at Foodpro on Tuesday. From left: the AIP education team's Keith Chessell, Confoil business development manager Richard Fernandez, N.A.V.I. Co Global managing director Gilad Sadan and Bunzl Australian and New Zealand head of sustainability Felicity Kelly. Picture by Philippe Perez.
Speakers at the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) forum on sustainable packaging held at Foodpro on Tuesday. From left: the AIP education team's Keith Chessell, Confoil business development manager Richard Fernandez, N.A.V.I. Co Global managing director Gilad Sadan and Bunzl Australian and New Zealand head of sustainability Felicity Kelly. Picture by Philippe Perez.

The food packaging sector needs to continue innovating environmentally friendly products to meet market expectations, while more consumers are willing to pay more for their food because of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.