The decision in his early 20s by Frank Archer, co-principal of Landfall Angus in northern Tasmania, to study agriculture at Lincoln University in New Zealand rather than closer to home in Australia where many of his schoolmates were attending, was a turning point in his life.
It was an opportunity to start afresh and forge his own path.
Whereas his fifth- generation surname gave him some standing in his hometown of Launceston, in New Zealand it meant little, and he enjoyed the challenge of making his own way.
One of the things Mr Archer found refreshing about New Zealand was the acceptance and inclusion of people from all different walks of life.
Mr Archer remembers his time studying and working in New Zealand fondly, a time in his life where he started to make the transition from adolescent to adult.
History plays a significant role in the Archer family and the Landfall Angus story with the original holding settled in 1876, and Mr Archer himself views his role as a custodian of the business, rather than an owner.
It means business decisions he and his brother make are long-lasting ones, rather than opportunistic.
The Landfall business places a high value on quality, integrity and trust.
The Archer family aims to have relationships with their clients that provide an opportunity for honest and constructive communication both ways to continually improve the Landfall business and the value it can offer.
This belief was developed many generations ago and has been a constant since the establishment of the Landfall Angus seedstock herd in 1948.
At Landfall, there is a strong focus on the genetic production system, ensuring that animals are placed under adequate pressure to ensure that Landfall genetics are relevant to the Australian commercial cattle industry.
Cattle are run in large contemporary groups to ensure the accurate identification of outlier animals on both ends of the scale.
The scale of the Landfall operation is impressive with about 2650 females to calve down this spring, a large number of them by embryo transfer or artificial insemination, to maximise genetic gain
Stocking rate, pregnancy rates, average calving dates,dry matter production per hectare and average daily gains are measured to enable bull purchasers to improve their productivity and choose the bull that suits them.
Landfall bulls would sire in excess of 100,000 calves across Australia annually.
Landfall is making an impact on the Australian cattle herd in a macro way.
Mr Archer will present a number of sessions at this year's Gippsland Red Meat Conference on Tuesday August 29 at the Baptist Church in Sale.
The Gippsland Red Meat Conference is brought to you by the Gippsland Agricultural Group, with assistance from Agriculture Victoria.
Tickets for the conference and program details are available at trybooking.com/CIZVC or follow the link on the Gippsland Red Meat Conference Facebook page and Gippsland Agricultural Group's website.
Alternatively, email the event manager at redmeat@gippslandag.com.au.
Tickets are now on sale.
