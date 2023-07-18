Stock & Land
Margot Faulkner and John Dundon recognised with ASWS vests

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
ASWS Chief executive Margot Faulkner, Vest maker Sarah Armstrong and chief announcer John Dundon. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Imposing COVID-19 restrictions left the 2021 Australian Sheep and Wool Show cancelled last minute, leaving an excess of champion ribbons with no sheep to award them to.

