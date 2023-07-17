Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian Yard dog championship won by tiebreaker

Rachel Simmonds
Holly McGuinness
By Rachel Simmonds, and Holly McGuinness
Updated July 17 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff McDougall and his companion Ace won the 2023 O'Sullivans Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Championship. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Geoff McDougall and his companion Ace won the 2023 O'Sullivans Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Championship. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A long-time dog trial champion has won by a whisker after this year's O'Sullivans Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Championship came down to the wire at Bendigo over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.