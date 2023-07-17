Jackson Farming, Moyston have come out on top winning supreme champion at this year's Border Leicester competition at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The July 2022-drop ram was sired by Gleneith Fred 356/20, which holds the Australian record price for a Border Leicester ram, while his dam was Two Dot 407/18 (twin).
Ross Jackson from the stud said there were a few traits that he focused on to limit any faults in his award winning sheep.
"He's very well balanced with a heavy carcase and is carrying a good fleece of wool," he said.
"He is a very correct Border Leicester sheep, and you can't really find fault in him at all."
Judge Kane Midred, Montone Corriedale and Boonong Park Hampshire Down studs, Mortlake, said the supreme had been "stacked full of muscle" and displayed "excellent fleece"
Mr Jackson said the stud had worked very hard to achieve good genetics and that the work put in on their farm Two Dot Station has transitioned to good results.
He said the good results have been occurring for "about three to four years" for his farm, but success has exponentially grown in more recent time.
"The last two or three years have certainly been really good for us and Border Leicesters have taken off very well in the market," he said.
"First-cross ewes are continuing to become more popular and lambs are also particularly selling so well."
Mr Jackson said interest in the breed continued to be strong, especially after being the feature breed at last year's ASWS.
"We've seen some regular clients here at the show this year and it is always great to catch up with them," he said.
"There's been a few different faces looking at our sheep too, so the interest in the breed is still growing somewhat as far as we know."
Brother Daniel and Ben Simmons from Talbragar stud, Dunedoo, NSW, also celebrated big wins at this year's Border Leicester competition
The stud won out the reserve champion ram, reserve champion ewe along with reserve champion ram and ewe in the junior classes.
But according to Daniel, it was the group wins which were the cherry on top.
"The big win for me was winning the Oaks trophy in the competition for the group of four and that just shows the depth of the team," he said.
"Winning the group of three rams competition was pretty good as well."
Ben Simmons said good local decision making were integral to developing award-winning sheep.
"We've been feeding for probably four months and putting a bit of grain out, but our sheep having continued to look really good considering the conditions around,"
Much like Mr Jackson, Ben Simmons also commended the show for featuring the breed at last year's show, saying it helped in the growth of their stud.
"It has been a really good show for us, and really this is the best show in the country to go to, and we've had good success this year," he said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
