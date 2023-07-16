Stock & Land
Home/News

Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley, NSW, succeeds in getting a supreme champion sash for a second year in a row

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 16 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Close, Closeup, Finley, NSW won the supreme champion sash for the second year in a rows at ASWS. With judge Helen Schultz, Pine Ridge, Strathalbyn, SA. Picture by Philippe Perez
Charlotte Close, Closeup, Finley, NSW won the supreme champion sash for the second year in a rows at ASWS. With judge Helen Schultz, Pine Ridge, Strathalbyn, SA. Picture by Philippe Perez

The Closeup stud from Finley, NSW has taken out the Suffolk supreme exhibit for the second year in a row at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.