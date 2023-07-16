The Closeup stud from Finley, NSW has taken out the Suffolk supreme exhibit for the second year in a row at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The ribbon was won by a May 22-drop ewe, by Closeup 227/20 and out of Closeup 139/17and had also won at the Dubbo show for two years in a row.
The stud's Charlotte Close said it was an unbelievable to win the competition two years in a row, with an increase in numbers showing compared to last year..
"I feel unreal about the win, but we're happy to get the top gong again" she said.
"It's humbling to win again especially with such big numbers, and I believe there was over 130 Suffolks here today, and I think we're a bit nervous to be honest."
Ms Close said the main trait which she aims for is that she is as correct and stands well on her four feet.
"She's got that beautiful Suffolk-type head and that is something she got highly commended on at the Dubbo show as well," she said.
"She's just a very smart, feminine new and at times is a bit of show off in that she wants to be in the ring.
"She's up and about as soon as she gets out there and she does have a 'come look at me' attitude."
Ms Close commended the growth of the breed over the years and believed that the amount of people who are showing interest in Suffolks has never been better.
"When we first started 14 years ago, there wasn't that many breeders and since then, the numbers have just grown and along with that, the breed has bettered as well," she said.
"The shape type has become better over the years and we, as a stud, love to help new people out as well as we're pretty passionate about and helping others as much as we can."
Ms Close said she'll be showing the supreme champion at the Elite White Suffolk & Suffolk show, also held at Bendigo in September.
The grand champion ram was awarded to a August 2022-drop ram Shelley Hedwards and Grant Nelis of the Lamont Park stud in Mount Moriac.
They took out the sash with a Bundara Downs sire 170817 while Belmont 199123 was the dam.
The stud also took out the most successful exhibitor sash, topping off a successful day for the stud
Mr Nelis said shape was a priority when breeding his Suffolks and was surprised he took out the reserve champion.
"We mainly aim to get a good structure of muscles, and having feed obviously helps with the wetter parts of the year in our area," he said.
"Certain paddocks have been seeing runoff, and the sheep seem to handle it well,"
Ms Hedwards said she was amazed to do so well, considering the stud had not been breeding Suffolks for long.
"Our grand champion was actually out of one of our first lot of breeding, and that makes us feel that we are really on a right track."
Judge Helen Schultz, Pine Ridge, Strathalbyn, SA, said both grand champions displayed excellent qualities and had great meat and muscle representation.
"These were two very special animals, but I had to give it to the young beautiful ewe, who was very well balanced and stands well, but the ram was also an outstanding as well," she said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
