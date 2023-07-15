Stock & Land
Poll Boonoke and Wanganella Merino studs win all-purpose title

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
July 16 2023
All-purpose Merino judge Klay Smith, Glenville Merino stud, Cowell, SA, with Ollie Cameron, Tom Lilburne and Justin Campbell, Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino studs, NSW, with the all-purpose Merino reserve and grand champion rams at Bendigo. Picture by Jess Parker
A NSW company which owns two Merino studs and a commercial breeding flock of 80,000 ewes has reasserted the breed's dual-purpose benefits at Bendigo.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

