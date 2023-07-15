A NSW ram has cracked the supreme title at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show on its debut showing.
The Merino ram from Langdene stud, Dunedoo, NSW, had previously picked up the champion fine wool title during the day's judging.
The ram's fleeced measured 17.5 micron with 2.5 standard deviation, 14.3 coefficient of variation and 99.8 per cent comfort factor as well as 71pc curvature and 16.2 spinning fineness.
Judge Kip Gray, Stockman stud, Melton Mowbray, Tas, who had judged the fine wool class, said the ram stood well with a beautiful brightness to its staple.
He said to have 17.6M fleece on a 140-kilogram ram was "exceptional".
Langdene stud principal Garry Cox said this was a ram they had a "lot of time for" within the stud.
He said it ticked a lot of boxes.
The ram was up against another fine wool entry, in the ewe from Hollow Mount, Bigga, NSW.
