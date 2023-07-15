Stock & Land
Home/News

Langdene ram claims supreme ASWS title

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
Updated July 15 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kel and Garry Cox, Langdene, Dunedoo, NSW, with the supreme Merino and Poll Merino exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
Kel and Garry Cox, Langdene, Dunedoo, NSW, with the supreme Merino and Poll Merino exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson

A NSW ram has cracked the supreme title at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show on its debut showing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.