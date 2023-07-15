Stock & Land
Werowna Park, Yass win champion ram, ewe and lamb at ASWS

Holly McGuinness
Updated July 15 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 8:00pm
Harry Wilson, Melody Wilson, Anne Barnes, Charlie Wilson and Ashley Wilson with their winning champion grand ram, ewe and lamb from Werowna Park, Yass. Picture by Holly McGuinness
There was a white-wash of wins for Yass merino stud in the black and coloured category at Bendigo this weekend.

