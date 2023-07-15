There was a white-wash of wins for Yass merino stud in the black and coloured category at Bendigo this weekend.
It was an exceptional line-up of sheep on display, according to judge Travis Scott, who said the quality of sheep shown made it difficult to chose a champion, however the super-fine wool merinos stood a level above the rest.
Mr Scott awarded Werowna Park, Yass, NSW with grand champion ewe, grand champion ram and grand champion lamb, who also earlier won supreme black and coloured fleece.
"The quality of preparation and sheep has been outstanding, it's made me really have to pick through and search for the winners, so anyone who got a minor ribbon or not a place can't be ashamed, the quality has been excellent," Mr Scott said.
He said the Werowna Park, grand champion ram still had a bit of growing to do, but carried a beautiful fleece, and he expects he will mature into a very nice sire.
"He was extremely even in his wool quality from his poll, to his breach, to his belly and he stood up well," Mr Scott said
The quality of ewes was slightly better than the rams, according to Mr Scott but it was still a close call with Werowna Park's ewe taking grand champion.
"She's only just cut her four teeth, so she's a young sheep and she's got her whole life ahead of her and she stands up and presents well," Mr Scott said.
"If we were going to go on and do a best sheep of the show, I think she would beat the ram because it is so hard to come by those really quality ewes."
Werowna Park, Yass, stud principal Anne Barnes said this was the most successful show she'd ever been apart of and only just began working with coloured sheep 11 years ago.
They have plans to keep both the ram and ewe, but as they're born of the same ram, which resulted in their similar wool type which she said is "like a cloud."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.