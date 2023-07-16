Stock & Land
Home/News

Woolmark marketing looks to wool sustainability credentials

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
July 17 2023 - 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woolmark Company's marketing and communications general manager Laura Armstrong says while transparency and traceability were increasingly important, there were big opportunities for Australian woolgrowers. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
The Woolmark Company's marketing and communications general manager Laura Armstrong says while transparency and traceability were increasingly important, there were big opportunities for Australian woolgrowers. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson

While the increased focus on sustainability throughout the supply chain could be reason for concern, woolgrowers should be optimistic about the opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.