A Southdown ram has backed up its success from last year, winning its second Australian Sheep and Wool Show champion ribbon.
The ram from Chandpara stud had previously won champion Southdown ram at the 2022 ASWS as a yearling, as well as in the Victorian Sheep Show at Ballarat, earlier this year.
Judge Chris Badcock, Hagley, Tas, said the two-year-old ram had held itself up well and was a "magnificent example" of the breed with a good topline and structure.
"It has nice black points, black feet and black nose, which is a breed characteristic, and it's important to maintain breed integrity," he said.
Breeder Andrew Sellars-Jones, Chandpara, Tylden, said as well as having an illustrious showing career, the ram was performing well on the farm as well.
"He's stamping his carcase attributes on the program really well," he said.
It was a successful showing for Mr Sellars-Jones, with the champion ram title aided by some pairs classes and an overall most successful exhibitor win.
While the ram impressed the judge, it did not make the decision for champion easy, with Mr Badcock saying he was resorting to splitting hairs in his selection for champion and reserve.
The reserve champion came from Yentrac stud, Tatura.
Mr Badcock called the reserve ram a "good package and great Southdown type".
While the champion Southdown ewe was "not the biggest ewe", Mr Badcock said the structure was impressive.
"Once you lay your hands on her, there were perfect proportions and balance," he said.
"She's a really lovely ewe."
Exhibitor Robert McCartney, Yenturis, Tatura, said the ewe was a "stylish", rising two-year-old from a hombred triplet sire that had bred well for the stud.
The reserve champion ewe from Lansdale Pure Southdowns, Bamganie, had a "great neck extension that flowed onto the top line", according to Mr Badcock.
"They are two great examples of the breed," he said.
