Despite Hillend Dorsets being the only stud to enter this year's Dorset Horn competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, the stud from Clarkes Hill believes there are great conditions to grow the breed and is optimistic about the future of the breed.
While Hillend Dorsets principal Robert Grieve said it was a shame there wasn't competition from other studs at ASWS, there were great conditions to improve the traits of the breed.
"We definitely like to show our breed off, and even though we were the solo exhibitor here, it's good to get our name out," Mr Grieve said.
"I've been happy with how our ewes have come out, and have been happy with the team this year too," he said.
He said his April 2023-drop Dorset Horn ram who took out the grand champion ram sash had "a little bit of weight on him" and his April 2022-drop grand champion ewe were also looking outstanding.
"Dorset Horns are generally your quick maturing meat sheep that you can breed anytime of the year, as opposed to many other breeds," he said.
While Mr Grieve said a smaller genetic pool and reluctance from other breeders to utilise horned breeds were challenges, there were other great advantages in rearing the breed.
"They sure do well with their good meat and good bone structure," he said.
Judge Charlotte Cain, Glenore Poll Dorset, Carisbrook, said it was great to see a number of Dorset Horn studs operating, and it would have been nice to see some competition.
But regardless, she said breeders were doing well in and there were "really good quality rams" being entered into show competitions.
"This was my first opportunity to judge on my own, and I really enjoyed doing that for this Dorset Horn competition," Ms Cain said.
"It think it is important to continue seeing these breeds at these shows and you can't let them die off, and keep them around as a bit of a legacy."
"It's always good to see people continuing on the history, and in a way I think showing these breeds can come and go in waves, but I actually do think in the next few years we'll see more Dorset Horns because there are great farmers working in the space."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
