Stock & Land
Home/News

Hillend Dorsets, Clarkes Hill take out Dorset Horn competition at 2023 ASWS

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite Hillend Dorsets being the only stud to enter this year's Dorset Horn competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, the stud from Clarkes Hill believes there are great conditions to grow the breed and is optimistic about the future of the breed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.