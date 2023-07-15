Stock & Land
Home/News

Mertex Texel & White Suffolk stud wins supreme champion at Bendigo

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mertex Texel & White Suffolk stud co-principal Basil Jorgensen, Damian Hawker and Tim Jorgensen with the supreme champion White Suffolk ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Mertex Texel & White Suffolk stud co-principal Basil Jorgensen, Damian Hawker and Tim Jorgensen with the supreme champion White Suffolk ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Eye-catching butterfly muscle, a deep hindquarter and a "tremendous carcase" are the qualities of this year's White Suffolk supreme champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.