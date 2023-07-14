Stock & Land
Willow Drive South Suffolk wins supreme champion

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders, Grassmere, has won supreme champion South Suffolk at Bendigo. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Despite being in the middle of their lambing program, Willow Drive South Suffolk stud has shown an "outstanding" ram to take out supreme champion at Bendigo.

