Gunyado Shropshires claims first ASWS champion

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
July 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Judge Andrew Beard with grand champion ram held by Harrison Gurnett, Gunyado, Kerang, and reserve champion ram held by David Pickles, Holbeck Park, Huntly. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
A young studmaster picked up his first Australian Sheep & Wool Show ribbon with a June 2021-drop twin Shropshire ram.

