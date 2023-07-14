A young studmaster picked up his first Australian Sheep & Wool Show ribbon with a June 2021-drop twin Shropshire ram.
Harrison Gurnett, Gunyado, Kerang, Vic, started his stud four years ago at age nine and backed up his champion ewe win at the Victorian Sheep Show at Ballarat earlier this year with a champion ram victory.
Judge Andrew Beard, Koroit, described the ram as a "true to the breed" exhibit that stood well, with a good hindquarter.
Harrison, who runs 20 ewes and four rams, first started his stud after visiting the ASWS with his family and their Gunyado Dohne stud a few years ago.
He wanted his own sheep stud to run and liked the idea of helping keep alive a heritage breed, while the easy-care and "meaty" nature of the Shropshire also appealed.
Reserve champion went to a ram from Holbeck Park, exhibited by David Pickles, Huntly.
Mr Beard said the young ram, which came from the ram under 1.5-years class had a good future ahead of it.
"It's a very good sheep and it might be a different story next year (in the judging)," he said.
"We haven't seen its full potential yet."
Holbeck Park also exhibited both the champion and reserve champion ewe.
Mr Beard said the champion ewe, a 3.5-year-old, scanned in-lamb, was an "excellent" exhibit.
"She had a nice wide stance, good length and good width of loin," he said.
"She was very true to type, which is what I'm looking for."
The reserve champion ewe, under 1.5-years, was also a "young ewe with a good future", he said.
"She will grow out to be a good sheep."
Mr Pickles said his champion ewe was "everything a Shropshire should be".
He has been breeding Shropshires for the past decade and says there is a good market in hobby farmers, who liked them for their good flavour.
Holbeck Park was also awarded most successful exhibitor.
Editor of Stock Journal.
Editor of Stock Journal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.