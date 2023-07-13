A South African Meat Merino (SAMM) ram displaying white wool and length of rib, as been awarded the breed's supreme champion ribbon.
Erindale Prime SAMM stud, Lake Cargelligo, NSW, took the top ribbon.
Prime SAMM judge Ross Jackson, Moyston, said breeders presented an even line-up of sheep, right across the board.
"They were all very structurally correct - the ram's overall volume and correctness was a stand-out all day," he said.
"He had a good, even fleece of wool on him, a lot of volume and spring of rib."
Mr Jackson said even though only two studs attended the show, the future was bright, especially if breeders kept presenting sheep like the ones they did.
There was little to split the champion ram and the ewe, he said.
White Dorper ewe and ram only separated by better loin muscling, says breed judge.
"The ewe was a very good as well, she was a nice feminine, upstanding ewe - there wasn't much between her and the ram," he said.
Stud co-principal Tony Heyward said the judge liked the length of the ram's rib, his power and body and white wool.
"SAMMs are great over the hooks, because of their weight conversion - they yield very highly," Mr Heyward said.
"They do just as well in the yards, we are 50-50 at the moment."
The winning ram had not been treated any differently to the other sheep in the flock.
"He is just a good, sound ram," Mr Heyward said.
The ram was from the original Ramco bloodlines, when Erindale was set up in 2010
"We bought that ram off Ramco for its nice, white wool," he said.
"We already had the muscle and we just combined that and ended up with some very good muscle and wool."
Erindale also took out the champion and reserve champion SAMM ewe ribbons.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
