Cage eggs in Australia could be phased out sooner than expected

Layton Holley
Holly McGuinness
By Layton Holley, and Holly McGuinness
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:39am
The future of cage eggs in Australia is to be decided today, as federal and state agriculture ministers will meet in Perth to discuss the topic. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Federal and state agriculture ministers will meet this morning in Perth to discuss the future of the egg farming in Australia and the potential to bring forward a phase out of cage eggs.

