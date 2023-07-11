A new investment company partnership with the Victorian Farmers Federation aims to get agriculture and technology start-ups off the ground.
Regional Angel Investor Network's investment company AgTech Angel Investor Network (AAIN) partnered with the VFF to support AgTech startups.
AAIN and the VFF aims to work together to create an "ecosystem" for startups with goals to drive innovation, promote sustainability and strengthen profitability.
AgTech Angel Investor Network founder Sam Almaliki said they were "very pleased" to partner with the Victorian Farmers Federation.
"Their deep understanding of the farming community and their extensive network of farmers will be invaluable in selecting and supporting AgTech startups that address the specific needs of the agricultural industry," he said.
"Together, we can foster innovation, create new opportunities, and shape the future of agriculture."
The VFF chief officer Brendan Tatham said the collaboration would help the VFF connect with its farming community.
"Our aim in working together is to drive positive change in the agriculture industry and ensure a prosperous future for farmers in Victoria."
The company also has a Pitch to Paddock event for an AgSmart Expo in Bendigo on September 7, for startups to find potential investors and network.
People can find more information about the Pitch to Paddock event and apply here with a two-minute video pitch.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
