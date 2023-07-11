Stock & Land
VFF partners with Agtech Angel Investor Network

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 11 2023 - 2:00pm
AgTech Angel Investor Network has partnered with the VFF to support agriculture and technology startups. Picture by Andrew Miller
A new investment company partnership with the Victorian Farmers Federation aims to get agriculture and technology start-ups off the ground.

